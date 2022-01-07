Weather Opener for Friday 01.07.2022

Mostly cloudy skies today, tonight and tomorrow, then mostly sunny skies beginning Sunday, and continuing through next week.

There’s about a 20% chance of rain overnight tonight, decreasing to about 15% tomorrow.

Although the rain let up, the run off from the recent storms continues to fill north county lakes.

Lake Nacimiento has risen from 9% of its capacity in mid December, to 29% today, and it’s still rising. Santa Margarita lake has increased from 55% to 63% of its capacity.

That’s according to the county public works department.

Regardless, most water restrictions will stay in place until we get more rain.