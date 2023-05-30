Weed Abatement in Atascadero 05.30.2023

Weed whackers out in force over the weekend in Atascadero.

The weed abatement deadline is Thursday, June 1st.

City manager Rachelle Rickard says the city will be checking on weed abatement on June first. She says if the city has to cut the weeds for those who are not in compliance, it gets expensive.

The city of Atascadero does not want to do the weed abatement. They would prefer that you do it. Or you may hire a professional to reduce those weeds around your property.

There were a number of professionals out working yesterday in Atascadero.