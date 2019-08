It’s still August, and the weather may feel like it this weekend, but it will cool off with the ides of September.

A warming trend begins tomorrow. On Sunday, high temperatures may reach 100. Then we’ll see a cooling trend next week, as September gets underway.

Labor day will see temperatures in the upper 90’s, and then temperatures will taper off again to the low 90’s.

A week from today, we’ll see temperatures down into the low 90’s and next weekend, high temperatures will be in the upper 80’s.