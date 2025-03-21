Weekly Project Report From Paso Robles Public Works 3.21.2025

Weekly Project Update MAR 21ST

The Paso Robles public works department has released another weekly project report for ongoing projects in the city of Paso Robles.

Work continues for the Creston road project, Sherwood water line upgrades, and slurry treatment for the serenade and Brahma neighborhood.

The project for the Capitol Hill sewer at Creston road was previously on hold for contractor mobilization, but public works says the new manhole is being installed on Creston and Capitol Hill road.

For the Sherwood Park pickleball court complex, preparation is expected to continue mid-March. A reminder this project will have a groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday, March 26th at 1 pm.