Weekly Project Update For Paso Robles Public Works Department 1.31.2025

Weekly Project Update jan 31st

The Paso Robles public works department has released a weekly update for projects in the city.

Project repairs at Golden Hill road continue, with the contractor installing pavement striping between Creston and Rolling Hills. Active traffic control is still in effect that area.

Construction began on January 27th for pedestrian improvements at the Paso Robles event center, starting with the demolition of curb ramps. Active traffic control will be in effect at Riverside & 24th street, and Park & 24th street.

A new sewer manhole at Creston and Capitol Hill road was intended to start earlier this month, but will be rescheduled due to a utility conflict.