Weird Al 8.15.2018

Weird Al Yankovic will get his Hollywood walk of fame star later this month.

Weird Al graduated in architecture from Cal Poly. He recorded his song, “My Bologna” in the bathroom across the hall of the campus radio station, where he volunteered as a DJ. The tune was a parody of “My Sharona.” Weird Al accompanied himself on his accordion.

The song became a cult hit, which launched his career. He’ll get a star on the Hollywood walk of fame this year. Others to receive stars include, Snoop Dogg, Rupaul, Simon Cowell and Lynda Carter.