Wellness Kitchen 7.12.2018

The Wellness Kitchen planning for a big fundraiser later this month at Peachy Canyon Vineyard.

It’s called Soul Kitchen. Soul stands for Seasonal, Organic, Unrefined and Local.

Tickets are on sale now for Soul Kitchen.

It’s Saturday July 28th at Peachy Canyon Vineyard.

The Wellness Kitchen also has an event this evening. It’s a Guest Chef Event at the Wellness Kitchen, that’s tonight.

The calendar is at their website wkrc.org.

That’s an acronym for Wellness Kitchen Resource Center dot org.