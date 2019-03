The Cattlemen’s Western Art show opens tomorrow at the Paso Robles Event Center.

Dee Pellidini is coordinating the event for the Cattlemen’s Association. Anthony Stornetta says a number of the cattlemen help out.

There’s a $20 cover on Friday night, but the Cattlemen’s Western Art Show is free Saturday and Sunday.

Tomorrow, Dee talks about some of the artists who will be on hand this year at the Paso Robles Event Center.