Whale Capsized Kayakers 11.03.2020

Port San Luis harbor officials say two women are lucky to be alive. That’s after a humpback whale capsized their kayak in Avila Beach yesterday.

The incident occurred yesterday afternoon near the Cal Poly pier.

Julie McSorley says she went out Sunday and took pictures of the whales. She convinced a friend to join her yesterday.

A humpback whale swam under their kayak and capsized it. They were underwater for 5-6 seconds. When they came up for air, the women told onlookers on the pier they were okay.

Recently, whales have been coming closer to shore looking for food.

You may remember about 25 years ago, a woman swam into the middle of a feeding frenzy with birds and seals swarming in a sea of anchovies, when a shark bit her. She died from the shark attack.