Whale Rock Reservoir at 100 Percent Capacity 02.26.2024

Whale Rock Reservoir in Cayucos is at 100-percent capacity and spilling after the rain that hit the Central Coast last week.

The capacity of Whale Rock Reservoir is around 39,000 acre-feet. This is the second year in a row it has spilled over. Prior to that, the last time it spilled was back in 2005 and 2006.

Although the reservoir is spilling over, Whale Rock Reservoir supervisor, Noah Evans, says the total capacity of the spill rate is less than one percent and the outflows are closely monitored by Whale Rock Reservoir staff.

Whale Rock Reservoir supplies water to Cayucos, the City of San Luis Obispo, Cal Poly and the California Men’s Colony.