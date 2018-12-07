Whales 12.07.2018

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric administration says 76 whales were trapped off the coasts of the US last year.

The whales became entangled in fishing gear and other ropes and cables. One third of the cases were off California waters. Seven humpback whales got tangled up in nets or lines in Monterey Bay. Eight gray whales were found in the lower half of southern California bight.

Other cases scattered up and down the coast, including a gray whale that became entangled off the central coast. Six whales died. 25 others were rescued. The fate of 45 others is unknown.

If you are off the coast and you see an entangled whale you’re asked to call the coast guard. They are trained responders who know how to help whales become un-entangled.