Where to Vote – County of San Luis Obispo

You may drop off mail-in ballots at any Drop Off location beginning October 5th, or at any Voter Service Center during hours of operation.

You may vote in person at any Voter Service Center beginning October 31st.

For detailed information go to:

https://www.slocounty.ca.gov/Departments/Clerk-Recorder/All-Services/Elections-and-Voting/Where-to-Vote.aspx