If you’re dreaming of a white Christmas in the north county, you may be surprised to hear, it’s a possibility.

John Lindsay of PG and E says a storm headed our way will dump up to 1.25 inches of rain this weekend. Another storm will arrive around Christmas Day.

Meanwhile, the freezing level will drop to about 3,000 feet on Christmas Day, so we may see snow around the hills on Christmas in the north county. Junipero Serra Peak near Fort Hunter Liggett will likely be capped in white by Christmas.