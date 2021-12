Whitehorse Tack in Paso Robles closes after 36 years. Owner Lisa Moore says she’s retiring. That’s why she closed the store. The last day was November 30th.

Moore opened Whitehorse Tack in 1985 in Templeton.

She relocated the tack store to a larger building on Black Oak Drive in Paso Robles 11 years ago.

She says retiring. Next year she plans to go to Italy for an international event. The FEI eventing world championships.