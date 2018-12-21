Wild Horse 12.21.2018

The Cal Fire hazmat team was called to inspect a package sent to a Templeton winery yesterday.

The package was leaking an unknown liquid. Wild Horse Winery received the package in the mail. When winery staff opened the package it started leaking some type of liquid, so they called 911. The county regional hazmat team arrived and spent the day investigating the package. About a dozens winery employees were evacuated. By five, the incident was closed.

Cal Fire did not disclose what the package contained, but it’s business as usual today at Wild Horse Winery.