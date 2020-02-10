Wild Turkeys 2.10.2020

It’s not uncommon to see wild turkeys along highway 46 west, but people in Morro Bay say wild turkey’s are becoming pests in yards and properties at the north end of town.

Morro Bay city councilman Red Davis says he’ll share more information at an upcoming city council meeting about the growing aggressive behavior of turkey’s in north Morro Bay and what people can do to stop the pack of two dozen birds from terrorizing the neighborhood.

Residents in north Morro Bay are urged not to feed the birds.