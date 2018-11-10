Wildfires 11.09.2018

Wildfires raging to the north and south of us.

In Ventura county, 101 was closed south of Camarillo because of a wind-driven vegetation fire. Evacuations were ordered in the Hill Canyon area of Santa Rosa Valley. The fire burned 8-10 thousand acres. It jumped highway 101, which forced closure of the 101 freeway between Wendy drive and Pleasant Valley road in Camarillo.

Near Chico, thousands of people evacuated the town of Paradise. Cal Fire ordering 27,000 people to evacuated flames that engulfed homes and devastated neighborhoods. Acting governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency in the area.