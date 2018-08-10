Wildfires 8.10.2018

Smokey air in the north county yesterday from wildfires in other parts of the state.

The Ferguson fire in Mariposa county is now nearly 80 % contained, but it’s burned 95,000 acres. They hope to get that fire fully contained on August 15th. The Ferguson fire closed parts of Yosemite national park. Yosemite valley, Wawona and the Mariposa and Merced groves of giant sequoias remain closed to visitors.

In southern California yesterday, more than 20 thousand people received evacuation orders as the Holy fire spread through the Cleveland national forest above the city of Lake Elsinore. That fire is named after Holy Jim Canyon, where it started Monday, burning a dozen cabins.