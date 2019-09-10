Willful Defiance 9.10.2019

Willful Defiance in the classroom.

Democratic gov. Gavin Newsom announces yesterday he has signed a law banning public and charter school officials from suspending students for “willful defiance”.

It’s a broad category that includes disrupting class or willfully defying teachers. California banned these types of suspensions for students up to third grade beginning in 2015. The law Newsom signed yesterday permanently bans these suspensions for grades four and five and temporarily restricts them for grades six through eight until 2025.

Nancy Skinner is author of the bill. She’s a democrat from Berkeley. She says “we want the teacher to be able to teach their class and not have disruptive students, but we also want to minimize these suspensions. The more a child is suspended, the more likely they are to do bad in school and just do bad overall.”

The new law takes effect July 1st of next year. Teachers can still remove students from the classroom for willful defiance, but the disruptive students can not be suspended.