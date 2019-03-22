Wind Farms 3.22.2019

The US Navy may torpedo plans to build floating wind farms off the coast of San Luis Obispo county. The Navy to make an announcement in the next few weeks.

County leaders say they’ve learned the navy will recommend against building potential wind farms off the coast. Despite this, some county leaders say they don’t believe the project is finished. County supervisor Adam Hill tells the Tribune, “we always knew that there could be a little bit of a heavy lifting.”

The navy issued a map two years ago that indicated wind turbine developments would hinder military operations. Congressman Salud Carbajal held a meeting yesterday to discuss how the Navy’s opposition will impact plans to construct floating wind turbines off the central coast. What tack the proponents are going to sail to launch those offshore floating wind turbines.