Winds at Tahoe 9.03.2021

The winds were calmer yesterday in the lake Tahoe basin, but the Caldor fire is still a threat to thousands of structures there. A red flag warning expired Wednesday evening.

Single-digit winds are forecast through Saturday. The light winds are helping firefighters,

Yesterday, the fire burned southeast of pioneer trail after jumping highway 89 earlier in the week.

The city of south lake Tahoe remains under a mandatory evacuation order. Same for communities just south of the city limits along the west shore of the lake. And that continues to the El Dorado-Placer county line.

Evacuation orders are also in place for Alpine county near Kirkwood.

In Nevada, major casinos in Stateline have closed their floors to gamblers. But fire personnel are using the casinos as operational bases.