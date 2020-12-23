Wine 12.23.2020

The Wine Enthusiast has named five Paso Robles wines among the best of the year. The five listed among the top 100 wines of 2020.

They include wine from Austin Hope. Their 2018 Cabernet Sauvignon was #7 on the list.

San Simeon Wine’s 2019 Estate Reserve pinot noir ranked #12 on the list.

Brady Vineyard’s 2018 zinfandel #13.

The Arborist Estate Red from Vina Robles was #19.

And a red wine from J Lohr Vineyards was #44.

But wine is subjective. You may have a different favorite among wine produced in the north county.