Wine Grapes 7.11.2018

The number one crop in San Luis Obispo county, wine grapes. Valued at $267 million dollars in 2017.

Not far behind.

Strawberries at 228 million dollars.

Third is cattle and calves at $43 million dollars.

Broccoli is fourth at 42.9 million dollars.

Farmers Market this afternoon at the Sunken Gardens in Atascadero.

Summer Sizzle continues with chefs from Marston’s 101 preparing delicacies al fresco.

Beverages provided by Streetside Ale House.

3-6 this afternoon at the Sunken Gardens.

Farmers Market in Atascadero.