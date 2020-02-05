Winemaker Charged with Felony 2.05.2020

While some call it a neighborhood feud, Tobin James Shumrick says self-defense inspired him to shoot the tires of a neighbor’s motor vehicle. The incident occurred back in October, after months of alleged harassment by a man who lived next to the Tobin James Winery east of Paso Robles.

Tobin James Shumrick says for months, 41-year-old Gabriel Canaday, trespassed on the winery property and harassed employees and guests. Tobin James employees called the sheriff’s department repeatedly. Members of the sheriff’s department told them, Canaday came from a good family and took no action. The district attorney’s office was contacted, but also ignored the repeated trespassing, threats and violations of restraining orders. Shurmick says the harassment continued. Employees quit and took leaves of absence.

In October, when Canaday drove his golf cart on the winery property. Shumrick shot at the golf cart tires. He is now being charged with a felony.

Canaday was arrested more than 15 times, repeatedly ignored restraining orders and failed to appear in court. Canaday was finally arrested and booked into the county jail after a high speed chase on Union road. Several police cars and the CHP helicopter aided in that arrest. Canaday is currently incarcerated at the county jail.

Tobin James Shumrick faces a preliminary hearing on February 27th.