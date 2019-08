The 21st annual Winemakers’ Cookoff is coming up next Saturday, August tenth at the Paso Robles Event Center.

Gary Eberle says the Winemakers’ Cookoff has become an institution over the past 21 years. Tickets for the Paso Robles Rotary Winemakers’ Cookoff are available on line at winemakerscookoff.com.

$90 per person. $50 for designated drivers. 6-9 Saturday evening, August tenth at the Paso Robles Event Center. Proceeds go to scholarships for graduating seniors at Paso Robles high school.