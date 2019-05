The Wings of Freedom tour flew into Paso Robles airport earlier this week.

Until twelve noon Wednesday, you can tour the Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress, the CB-24 Liberator or the B-25 Mitchell “Tondelayo” bomber.

Ryan Keough of the Wings of Freedom tour says they’re at the Paso Robles until high noon Wednesday. At noon, the world war two bombers fly off to Monterey. They’re parked right in front of Joe’s One-Niner Diner at the Paso Robles airport terminal.