Winter Storm 1.28.2021

How did you fare so far during this winter storm?

Yesterday, several trees fell in Atascadero along Capistrano avenue. Power went out on several occasions as the wind really whipped through Atascadero.

Police Chief Bob Masterson says police and fire responded quickly. Chief Masterson joining the Atascadero fire department from king city where he had to clean up some corruption in the department.

His big job so far in the Atascadero department has been weather related. He and first responders will be handling downed trees, power outages and flooding today in Atascadero.

You’re advised to drive defensively where ever you are today in the north county.