Tomorrow night, the biggest holiday event in the north county takes place in Atascadero, Winter Wonderland.

Terrie Banish tells us this year’s event will be even bigger. This year, they are bringing in 65 tons of snow. The volunteers will start moving 65 tons into the lot tomorrow morning for Winter Wonderland tomorrow night from 5-9 in downtown Atascadero, which usually attracts thousands of people to the north county.