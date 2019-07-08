Wisher and Oceano Dunes 7.08.2019

A curious sidebar to the Oceano Dunes debate.

A man who lives in Trilogy is asking Trilogy residents to help defeat 5th district supervisor Debbie Arnold. The Trilogy development in the Nipomo area has led the charge to close the dunes. Dick Wisher sent out emails to his Trilogy neighbors last week telling them about the Coastal Commission meeting this Thursday morning at the Embassy Suites hotel. He also writes, and I quote, “The second chance for pollution mitigation is to help elect a pro clean air supervisor in the 5th district next March, which will result in a majority of clean air advocates on the board of supervisors. More on this in the future.” End of quote.

The residents of Trilogy are convinced that the particulates blowing in their air are caused by the off-road vehicles at the Oceano Dunes.

The Trilogy residents minimize the weather pattern of southbound blowing wind and the accumulation of sand at the south end of the county’s coastline. That blowing wind and sand has occurred for thousands of years. Thus, the Oceano Dunes.