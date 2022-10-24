Witches Paddle in Morro Bay 10.24.2022

Thousands of people turned out to watch about 500 people take part in the Witches Paddle in Morro Bay.

The event started in 2013 with about ten witches. Saturday, about 500 witches paddled around the bay in kayaks, canoes, paddleboards and other water craft. That brought out a big crowd in Morro Bay. The witches are asked to support a particular non-profit organization.

This year the recipient was the Friends of the Morro Bay Harbor Department.

Witches paddle events are also held in Mexico, Canada, Great Britain and Dubai.

A Witches Paddle may be coming soon to Atascadero lake.