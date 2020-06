The woman involved in that traffic death outside of a Paso Robles brewery is sentenced for her involvement.

Sarah Hale was charged with the death of a man who police say tried to stop her from driving under the influence in Paso Robles in late 2018. She will will spend no more than a year behind bars if she does not violate terms of her probation.

A judge on Monday handed down the sentence of one year in San Luis Obispo county jail and five years of probation to Sarah Hale.