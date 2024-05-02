Woman Commits Suicide By Jumping Off Del Rio Overpass 05.02.2024

Yesterday morning at around 11:37 am, the Atascadero police department and California Highway Patrol responded to a report of a female who jumped off the Del Rio overpass onto northbound highway 101.

Officers arrived on the scene, discovering the deceased 36-year-old woman in the northbound lanes of the 101. Traffic was redirected by CHP until about 12:45 pm, and the investigation of the incident is being handled by the Atascadero police department.

In a release, the department says that their hearts go out to the individual and their loved ones during this difficult time, and that the death appears to be suicide. Her identity is being withheld at this time, pending notification of next of kin.

The investigation is actively ongoing, and no further information is available at this time. Anyone with information is urged to come forward and contact the Atascadero police department.