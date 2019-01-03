Woman Pleas Not Guilty 1.03.2019

25-year-old Emily Marie Bales enters a plea in the death of a Morro Bay pastor, who was walking near his home in Los Osos when he was struck and killed by a car.

Yesterday, Bales pleaded not guilty. That morning, Paulsen had told his congregation at Morro Bay Presbyterian church that he was going to retire after 24 years as pastor. According to the CHP, Bales was driving on Ramona avenue when her pick up struck and killed Paulsen. He was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later. Bales fled the scene but was located and arrested later.

She was released from jail custody after posting one hundred thousand dollars bail. After entering her plea of not guilty, deputy DA Nick Quincy requested her bail be increased by $65 thousand dollars. Judge Ginger Garrett denied the request.

Bales is due back in court on January 28th. If she’s convicted of all charges, she faces nine years in state prison.