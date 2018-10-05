Woman’s Murder 10.05.2018

An Arroyo Grande man will stand trial for the murder of 26-year-old Kristen Marti, whose body was found in Prefumo canyon.

Police believe she was murdered nearby in January. Her body was found in Prefumo creek. 36-year-old Robert Koehler faces a single count of murder. He was extradited from Minneapolis, where he and his wife had recently moved.

Marti was a heroin addict who supported her habit through prostitution. The judge found probable cause to try Koehler for murder. He’ll be back in court for arraignment on October 15th.