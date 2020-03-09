Women in Business 3.09.2020

Tomorrow, the Templeton chamber of commerce will host a Women in Business lunch at McPhee’s Grill. The topic, “Journey of a Women Owned Business”.

Alexis Negranti will describe her experience starting a sheep dairy and making ice cream from the milk. Nancy Walker of the Wellness Kitchen and resources will be in the non-profit spot light. Wendy Lewis from ECHO will be in the business spotlight.

You need to RSVP today if you’d like to attend the Women in Business lunch tomorrow. To RSVP, call the Templeton chamber of commerce, or go on line to templetonchamber.com.