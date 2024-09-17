Women of Influence North County Ticket Purchase Final Call 9.17.2024

As the day for the Women of Influence north county luncheon approaches in October, the Atascadero chamber of commerce has given a final call to purchase tickets for this experience.

On October 3rd at Springhill Suites, the chamber of commerce will recognize the three finalists for Women of Influence north county, and one will be named the 2024 Woman of Influence.

The winner will receive further recognition at the 2025 Atascadero chamber annual awards dinner and gala on April 5, 2025.

The finalists are: Young Won, Elissa Williams, and Yessenia Echevarria.

To purchase tickets, visit: atascaderochamber.org.