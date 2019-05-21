Women’s March SLO 5.21.2019

Women’s march SLO holding a rally today in downtown San Luis in response to new laws restricting abortion approved in several states. The rally begins at 6:00 this evening in front of the San Luis Obispo courthouse. It’s one of many planned nationwide.

Eight states have passed bills limiting abortion this year. Missouri, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, Ohio, Utah and Arkansas. They are each looking to prohibit abortion after six to eight weeks of pregnancy.

A bill in Alabama would effectively ban abortion altogether. The rally in San Luis this evening will include speakers, including women sharing first-person accounts of their experiences. Women are encouraged to wear those pink hats.