Woods Humane Society has announced a fundraising challenge in August.

The Marianne and Stacy Cocks Fund will double every donation made to Woods Humane Society up to ten thousand dollars. Woods CEO Emily L’Heureux says that Woods aims to increase the number of homeless pets it helps this year.

Last year Woods found homes for more than 2,700 pets, and hopes to increase that number to 3,000 this year. Donations can be made to: woodshumane.org.