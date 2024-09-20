Woods Humane Society Hosting 2 For 1 Kitten Adoption This Weekend 9.20.2024

Woods Humane Society announced they will be holding a “Doublemint Kitten Combo” event this weekend, from the 21st to the 22nd at both Woods locations.

During this event, the standard adoption fee of a kitten (under 5 months of age) at $150 will cover the adoption of a second kitten, if adopted as a pair to the same home.

Woods CEO Emily L’Heureux says they have performed 262 kitten adoptions since May, and “things do not appear to be slowing down.”

She also added the benefits of adopting two kittens rather than just one – “kittens adopted as pairs benefit from having another young playmate for entertainment, companionship, socialization, grooming, and transitioning into a new environment.”

All kittens at Woods have been spayed/neutered, vaccinated, microchipped, licensed, and treated for parasites.

Woods has one location on Oklahoma avenue in San Luis Obispo, and a second on Ramona road in Atascadero.