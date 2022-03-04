Woods Humane Society Hosting Free Vaccine Clinics 03.04.2022

March is “National Pet Vaccination Month” and Woods Humane Society is partnering with national nonprofit Petco Love to host two free pet vaccine clinics this month.

The clinics will provide free DAPPv Canine and HCP Feline vaccines. Animal experts say as puppy and kitten season approaches, pet exposure to contagious and deadly diseases – parvovirus, distemper, and panleukopenia – increases, but their risk of contracting these diseases is preventable with a vaccine.

Woods Humane Society says they aim to vaccinate 400 pets during these upcoming clinics. The free vaccine events will take place on Saturday, March 12th, and Saturday, March 26th from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at its North County clinic location 2300 Ramona Road, Atascadero.