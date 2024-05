Beginning Friday, May 10th, Woods Humane Society will be hosting a special adoption event for large dogs.

For dogs that weigh 50 pounds or more, the adoption fee will be reduced to just $50, ordinarily ranging from $100 to $200.

The ‘Go Big’ promotion lasts through Sunday, May 19th.

All adoptable animals have been spayed/neutered, vaccinated, microchipped, licensed, and treated for parasites.