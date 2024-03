Woods Humane Society announced that it will be celebrating a “St. PET-rick’s Day” event this weekend.

Adoption fees for all animals will be reduced to just $70 and will run through Sunday, March 17th. All adoptable animals have been spayed/neutered, vaccinated, microchipped, licensed, and treated for parasites.

Woods has two locations, one on Oklahoma avenue in San Luis Obispo, and another on Ramona road in Atascadero.

Adoption hours are from noon to 4 pm.