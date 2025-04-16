Woods Humane Society Wine 4 Paws Event Coming Up 4.16.2025

Press-Release_Wine-4-Paws-2025_Special-Events_FINAL

Woods Humane Society’s Annual Wine 4 Paws Weekend will kick off April 26th through the 27th.

Woods partners with central coast wineries, breweries, restaurants, and other businesses to raise funds for homeless pets. This year, Woods has announced more than 80 wineries and businesses will be participating, with a tasting map available on their website.

Some winery events in partnership with Woods will kick off as early as April 23rd, such as the Bring Your Pup to the Movies screening at Dracaena Wines April 23rd.

Woods is also proud to present new events this year, such as Super Saturday at Paso Market Walk on the 26th. More events are being added to the weekend, which will all benefit the animals in need at Woods Humane Society shelters.

You can view the full list of events and the map at: wine4paws.com