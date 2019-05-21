Work On 101 5.21.2019

Cal Trans announces they’ll finally begin work tonight on highway 101 south of Arroyo Grande, building a barrier to prevent left hand turns at El Campo road.

The project was approved after the death of a Cal Poly student, who was killed when a BMW pulled into the path of his southbound motorcycle at the intersection.

Vintage Wine Estates filed a lawsuit to stop the construction. The wine company owns Laetitia Winery, which is near El Campo road.

After the parents of Jordan Grant met with Vintage Wine Estates officials, the wine company dropped the law suit.

Cal Trans expects to begin work on the 101 and El Campo intersection tonight.