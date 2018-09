The Week of Welcome is underway at Cal Poly for incoming students.

Yesterday, hundreds attended a new program about diversity. Every member of the incoming class attended a course presented by the Cal Poly Vice-President for Diversity and Inclusion. Jamie Patton made a call for “Diversity of Thought and Diversity of Experiences.”. His talk was entitled, “Building Bridges; We Are One Cal Poly.”

Patton says he grew up in a conservative African-American family in Philadelphia.