Wrong Way Driver 11.20.2019

A wrong way driver was arrested early yesterday morning on highway 101 in Paso Robles.

Around 4:00 yesterday morning, the CHP says the driver entered south bound 101 from highway 46 and went north in those southbound lanes. She reportedly drove into the perimeter fence on the west side of SB 101 and crashed.

When officer arrived at the scene, the woman jumped from the car and ran toward the center median of the freeway. Officers chased after the woman and caught her a short distance away. Then, the woman attacked the officers. She punched, kicked and bit the officers, until they were able to restrain her and take her into custody. The suspect is identified as 37-year-old Jennifer Martin.

Martin was taken to the hospital, then after she was cleared medically, she was booked at the county jail on several charges including felony obstructing or resisting an officer and battery on an officer. She is being held in lieu of $50 thousand dollars bail. The investigation is ongoing.