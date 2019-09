Atascadero police identify the wrong way driver headed north in the southbound lanes of 101 early Saturday morning. He’s 25-year-old Joshua Wilson of Paso Robles. He was arrested for misdemeanor DUI.

Police say Wilson got on 101 in San Luis around 6:00 Saturday morning and headed north. Officers were dispatched to the southbound lanes near highway 41. They pulled him over before there was a head-on collision.