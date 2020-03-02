Wrong Way DUI Collision On 101 – 3.02.2020

An Atascadero woman arrested for allegedly driving under the influence early Sunday morning, and causing a head-on collision on 101 near Templeton. 36-year-old Monica Duggan arrested on suspicion of DUI.

A Paso Robles man was driving southbound on 101 shortly after 1:30 early Sunday morning when he saw a vehicle driving the wrong way on the freeway right towards him. 52-year-old Arnold Johnson of Paso Robles swerved but was unable to avoid the crash.

CHP arrested Duggan on suspicion of driving under the influence. She suffered a bloody nose and was transported to Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center.

Johnson and his 27-year-old passenger were also transported to Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center for precautionary reasons.