Wuhan China Corona-virus 3.20.2020

So, why corona-virus is a bigger deal than seasonal flu? This is an explanation from the health department in Shelby, Arizona. Forwarded to me by a nurse who retired locally and is now in Arizona.

It has to do with RNA sequencing, i.e. Genetics. Seasonal flu is an “all human virus”. The DNA/RNA chains that make up the virus are recognized by the human immune system. This means that your body has some immunity to it before it comes around each year. You get immunity two ways, through exposure to a virus, or by getting a flu shot.

Novel viruses (new), may come from animals. The World Health Organization tracks novel viruses in animals, (sometimes for years watching for mutations). Usually these viruses only transfer from animal to animal (pigs in the case of H1N1- swine flu) (birds in the case of the H1N1- Spanish flu). But, once one of these animal viruses mutates, and starts to transfer from animals to humans, then it’s a problem, why? Because we have no natural or acquired immunity.. The RNA sequencing of the genes inside the virus isn’t human, and the human immune system doesn’t recognize it so, we can’t fight it off. That’s what happened with the Wuhan China corona-virus. It existed in animals only, for nobody knows how long. One day, at an animal market, in Wuhan China, in December 2019, it mutated and made the jump from animal to people. At first, only animals could give it to a person. But here is the scary part, in just two weeks it mutated again and gained the ability to jump from human to human. Scientists call this quick ability, “slippery”.

That’s why it’s creating so many problems. Humans have no natural immunity.