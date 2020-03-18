Wuhan China Coronavirus 3.18.2020

The county health department reported three additional cases of Wuhan corona-virus yesterday. It brings the total number of confirmed cases in San Luis Obispo county to six.

Dr. Penny Borenstein says, “This is not a surprise and we have been planning and preparing accordingly.” She says “what is vitally important right now is that we all do what is needed to slow the rate of spread so we don’t overwhelm our health care system.”

Following guidelines implemented by the state department of public health…. Bars, wineries, breweries and pubs are closed.

At whiskey and June in Atascadero a sign is posted that the bar will reopen at noon today and everyone who buys a six-pack of beer to-go, will receive a free roll of toilet paper.

